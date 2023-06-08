Mr Mnangagwa Boasts Of Beating Sanctions

Spread the love

HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE CDE ED MNANGAGWA OFFICIALLY OPENS THE PARTY’S NATIONAL IDEOLOGY AND MOBILISATION WORKSHOP

In GWERU

The President of Zimbabwe Cde ED MNANGAGWA was in GWERU today where he officially opened the National ideology and mobilisation WORKSHOP. The President stressed on the need for peace and unity towards elections. He indicated that despites sanctions imposed on the country for over two decades now, the country continues to register positive growth under the mantra Nyika Inovakwa, Igotongwa, Igonamatirwa Nevene Vayo

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeVeneVayo

IlizweLakhiwaNgabanikaziBalo

Distributed by

ZANU PF Headquarters:: INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Follow us:

Website: www.zanupf.org.zw

Facebook: ZANU PF PARTY

Twitter: @ZANUPF_Official

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...