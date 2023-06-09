President Chamisa Speaks On Polls

Tinashe Sambiri

August 23 is a crucial day for all citizens, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The vibrant CCC leader has vowed to bury Zanu PF in the coming polls.

In a statement on Twitter, President Chamisa declared:

WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST 2023 is a Big Day for Zimbabwe #Thistime It’s time!!

ZIMBABWE IS AN AWAKENING GIANT…With new leaders, Zimbabwe shall be well known as a booming economy and a prosperous nation.

Our blessed nation shall be a template for good governance and exemplary excellent leadership availing opportunities.

