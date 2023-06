Swipe Machine Is Down, Court Tells CCC Member Granted Bail

POLITICS OR GENUINE Reasons? Gutu Magistrates Court officials refused to accept a US$250 bail cash payment for jailed CCC member Goodson Matanda (51). They claim they don’t have a US account and said the swipe machine has no network. The courts accept US$ and ZWL payments. Matanda was granted bail yesterday for allegedly assaulting a FAZ member by Magistrate Panavanhu.

