Zim Needs New Leaders

VOTE CCC: The Zim dollar tumbles uncontrollably, resulting in exorbitant prices, such as Z$9999.99 for a loaf of bread and Z$35 0000 for a 500g packet of Cerevita, rendering them unaffordable for the majority of citizens.

With civil servants earning salaries in RTGS, ranging between Z$80 000- $200 000, they suffer the most from these skyrocketing prices. Sadly, Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube seems more preoccupied with personal endeavors, such as focusing on Cowdray Park Constituency, instead of addressing the country’s financial woes. It is evident that Zimbabwe needs new leaders who can restore stability to the economy.- CCC

