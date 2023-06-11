Huge Boost For President Chamisa Before Polls

NEWS HEADLINES: FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has thrown his weight behind Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s candidature ahead of the August 23 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Alpha Media Holdings’ digital radio and television station,Heart & Soul TV (HSTV), Mutambara described Zanu PF leader and presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa as an average and incompetent leader.

CCC

