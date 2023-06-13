Confusion In Chamisa Candidates’ Selections

By- The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates selection process has been marred by confusion as the party is yet to release the candidates list only a week before Nomination Courts sit.

The purpose of the Nomination Courts is to select candidates who qualify for the Presidential, National Assembly and Local Authority categories.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba told TellZim in an interview that the candidate selection process will be completed soon after which the party will announce its candidates. He said:

The process is almost done, we will announce the list of candidates soon, our members should not be worried at all.

Siziba, however, could not give a specific date as to when the candidates will be announced but sought to assure supporters that the party has everything under control.

CCC members and supporters fear that the party’s candidates won’t have enough time to campaign especially in rural areas where ZANU PF arguably dominates the voter base.

In Masvingo Urban and Chiredzi Town, supporters were expected to vote for their preferred candidates on Saturday.

The elections were to be held through the traditional “Bereka Mwana” method where party members will stand behind their preferred candidate.

The presiding officers would manually count the people and the one with more people behind him/her would become the winner.

However, some party insiders told TellZim that winning the vote will not automatically mean the candidate wins the chance to represent the party as other nomination stages will be taken into consideration. said A source:

Nominated candidates will have to go through another stage where people are going to be elected by party supporters. They will present their manifestos to the electorate before the election.

After that, they will then be ranked and the top three will go to the next which is probably the final stage.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa openly said he is going to sign the nomination papers for the candidates to avoid double candidates.

In Masvingo, all nominated CCC aspiring candidates were on Sunday expected to bring their papers to the cluster center where they will be taken to the independent commission which will determine who among the three top candidates is most suitable, taking into consideration scores from the four vetting stages.

