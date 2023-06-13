Police Name CAG Horror Crash Victims

Spread the love

By-Police have released the names of six people killed in a fatal road traffic accident on 10 June 2023 in Dotito at the 181-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the six victims have been identified by their next of kin. They are:

Romeo Nyapfere of Empowerment, Willovale, Harare,

Shamain Nyoka of Gorejena Village, Dotito, Mt Darwin,

Stella Chikadaya of Kabhareta Village, Kandeya, Mt Darwin,

Fackson Chiungu, a one-week-old infant of Kabhareta Village, Kandeya, Mt Darwin,

Kosva Nawero of Rujeko, Glendale,

Aurthur Nheta of Kararira Village, Chiswiti, Mukumbura

Asst Comm Nyathi urged rivers to be safety conscious and regularly check vehicle tyres to ensure that they meet road conditions.

He also implored bus operators to ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads.

The accident when a CAG bus travelling towards Harare burst a front tyre resulting in the bus veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its right side.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...