ZANU Humiliated As Harare Clerk Is Cleared

Hosiah Abraham Chisango, the town clerk for the City of Harare, was cleared on charges of perjury and criminal abuse of office by Harare Magistrate Mr. Noel Mupeiwa.

By authorising the destruction of a showroom constructed without a valid plan, Chisango was accused of promoting Pokugara Properties.

At the conclusion of the State case, regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa declared Chisango, who was represented by Mr. Alec Muchadehama, not guilty of any misconduct.

He had entered a not guilty plea, arguing that since he was acting within the scope of his authority as the accounting officer, the court should not convict him.

He was charged with either perjury or criminal abuse of office.

This is Chisango’s second acquittal, coming three weeks after the High Court cleared him of a different criminal abuse of office charge in which he was accused of taking part in the sale of property in Mount Pleasant.

