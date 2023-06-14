Job Sikhala Clocks One Year In Prison

Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala endures state-sponsored incarceration for 365 days : CCC Namibia cobra-headed!

14 JUNE 2023.

Today marks the 365th day since the vibrant, pragmatic, and organic Hon Job Saro Sikhala was arbitrarily arrested in Harare on concocted charges. Since the 14th of June 2022, Wiwa has endured state repression caged at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for crimes he did not commit. CCC Namibia supposes that Hon Sikhala is a prisoner of conscience who is a certified victim of law fare. His alleged crime was the attempt to speak for the vulnerable members of the national democratic revolution.

Hon Job Saro Sikhala was illegally imprisoned for representing the deceased CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali who was butchered in cold blood by a renowned ZANU PF thug, Pius Jamba Mukandi. Representing clients as lawyers has been criminalized in the motherland which is a dark stain on constitutional democracy. It is one’s constitutional right to represent victims of injustice!

Today, CCC Namibia is mourning over the stillbirth of democracy in Zimbabwe. It is hard to believe that an innocent lawmaker has been denied bail for 365 days! We call upon the captured judiciary to respect the supreme law of the land which furnishes citizens with the right to bail until proven guilty by a competent court of law. Apart from being a diligent lawmaker, Wiwa is also an officer of the court who deserves the freedom and justice enshrined in the Constitution. We shall continue to demand his unconditional and immediate release from the hellhole of Chikurubi.

What perturbs CCC Namibia is that those involved in the looting and smuggling of our precious minerals as exhibited in the recently published Gold Mafia documentary are walking with impunity! This level of selective application of the law must be resisted with equal measure. We have seen with great fury and disappointment the perpetual jailing of innocent citizens at the expense of corrupters and looters who are aligned with the clueless Harare regime. The desperate cabal should allow residents to condemn the gross abuse of fundamental basic human rights.

It hypnotizes the general populace to witness the long pretrial detention of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and other political activists on account of their alternative politics barely two (2) months before the historic watershed elections. This is a sure symbol of the rigged and unfair impending elections. A few days before the nomination court, Wiwa is still tortured by ZANU-PF, this is a clear denial of his political right to represent Zengeza West in the August House. CCC Namibia denounces this persecution by prosecution ahead of the harmonized elections.

The disgruntled district urges citizens to vote for President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the entire CCC candidates for a New Great Zimbabwe on the 23rd of August. ZANU PF has dismally failed to restore dignity in courts and the police force. They have captured all state institutions including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) that has refused to avail the electronic voters roll just 2 months before the plebiscite. We call for free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections so that Zimbabweans can peacefully remove a cabal that has started our beloved country down the slopes of hyperinflation. President is the only panacea for socio-economic transformation in Zimbabwe.

Let’s rise in astronomical numbers to remove authoritarianism on the 23rd of August. We should dedicate our victory to the political prisoner, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. There is also a need to put political and diplomatic pressure on the satanic regime to unconditionally free Wiwa and all political prisoners. Citizens should peacefully pent up their outrage demanding freedom, justice, and equality. The bereaved Ali family deserves justice! Remember, the gruesomely murdered Moreblessing Ali is not yet buried since May 2022. May her dear soul fight until justice is administered.

CCC Namibia applauds CCC UK for its consistency and determination to expose the regime globally through successive demonstrations and petitions against the continued incarceration of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. Today, the vibrant assembly is going to protest outside the British Parliament pilling pressure on the international community to intervene in the abuse of power by ZANU-PF manifesting through the judiciary capture. We urge all progressive citizens to emulate the pragmatic branch in the UK so that freedom, justice, and equality can be delivered. Thank you change champions in Britain for the competent solidarity. CCC Namibia salutes you!

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

