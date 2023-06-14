JUST IN-Possible Long Jail Term For Mai TT

Spread the love

By James Gwati- A Harare Magistrate has remanded convict and social media celebrity Mai TT in custody for another day pending sentencing after the State said the comedian could have skipped community service in a previous crime.

Mai TT, real name Felistus Murata, was Tuesday convicted of theft of trust property. She was remanded to today for sentence.

Harare magistrate court prosecutor Monalisa Magwenzi, Wednesday revealed that Murata could have defaulted community service in a previous assault crime she committed and convinced magistrate Munashe Chibanda to move her sentence further pending verification.

-State media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...