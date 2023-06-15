Warrant of Arrest For Robert Mugabe (Jnr)

By- A Harare magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest to the late former President Robert Mugabe’s older son, Robert Mugabe Junior, after he skipped trial for an assault offence.

Mugabe ( 31), landed in the dock for allegedly slapping one Robert Karimbika when he had visited a friend, Simbiso Nkatazo in Strathaven suburb, Harare February this year.

According to court papers, when he arrived at Nkatazo’s place, Mugabe left his driver seated in his car.

In his absence, Mugabe’s driver reportedly instructed Karimbika to clean his boss’s car.

It is alleged Robert Junior later returned to find Karimbika cleaning but accused him of urinating on his vehicle.

“The accused alleged that the complainant was urinating on his motor vehicle, but the complainant tried to explain his version to the accused person.

“However, the accused person did not listen but came closer to the complainant and slapped him once on the left side of his cheek,” reads court papers.

Karimbika was rescued from further assault by Mugabe’s driver.

-Zimstar News

