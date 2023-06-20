Chamisa Officially Challenges Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By James Gwati-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa Tuesday officially challenged Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the 2023 Presidential post by successfully filing his Presidential contest papers at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Chamisa ran for the highest office in the land in 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket but lost the race to ZANU PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa who received 50.8% of the vote against his 44.3%.

The results gave Mnangagwa the majority needed to avoid a runoff but Chamisa rejected the results and sought to have them nullified by the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court bench unanimously upheld the results and ruled that Chamisa had failed to provide evidence that the election was rigged as he had alleged.

Posting on Twitter this Tuesday, Chamisa said he was ready for the challenges ahead after successfully filing his nomination papers. Said Chamisa:

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NOMINATION PAPERS FILED!! Have just successfully filed papers at ZEC. It’s all systems go! A New Great Zimbabwe is loading.

CCC also announced that Chamisa had successfully filed his nomination papers. It said:

Our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate Nelson Chamisa has successfully filed his nomination papers in preparation for the upcoming elections.

This brisk filing involved submitting a nomination form, signed by the candidate, his chief election agent, and party signatories to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The payment of $20,000 was duly settled. It’s officially GAME TIME!

We are ready to win Zimbabwe for change!

Mnangagwa of ZANU PF will be running for his second and final term in office, while self-exiled former ZANU PF member Saviour Kasukuwere on Monday announced that he will be contesting in the presidential election.

In 2018, 23 candidates were on the presidential ballot paper but this year there are likely going to be fewer names on the ballot after ZEC hiked nomination fees to US$20 000.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...