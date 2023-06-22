CCC Didn’t Fail To Field Candidates, It Only Suffered Small Ward Gaps

By A Correspondent | EDITORIAL | Contrary to social media spats, the Citizen Coalition For Change party, CCC, did not fail to field candidates for the 2023 elections, it only suffered slight ward gaps, ZimEye reveals. This is so although

– there are no gaps at all regarding MP candidates. All MP posts were fielded by Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

– there are no gaps at all at presidential level. The leader successfully submitted his nomination papers.

– Only a few wards were missed by the CCC and they include those listed at the bottom of this article

– the unfielding of a few wards is the product of ZEC tampering, being the shifting of electoral boundaries, intimidation, and the illegal charging of fees.

– the few unfielded wards do not affect the outcome

– Double candidates are a fraud which cannot happen at any time in any database, because like in banking, a single cheque (political party in this case) can never clear or appear twice on the same number. It’s impossible.

Meanwhile, the list of wards that were missed includes:

Chirumanzu constituency wards 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23

Marondera ward 9

Chegutu East ward 17

Gwanda urban ward 1 & 2

Mhondoro ward 9 & 13

Mberengwa RDC only ward one out of 37 had no candidate

Bulilima 2 wards out of 22 had no candidate

Zibagwe 7 wards had no candidates

