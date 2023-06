CCC Confronts ZEC Over Registration Of Mnangagwa Surrogate Party

Dear @ZECzim,

We wanted to inquire whether there exists a political party by the name of Changu Chimuti Chakapinda Chapinda (CCCC).

We are curious about the electoral law with regard to the use of similar symbols by various parties.

We are wondering how someone was registered with a political party that is identical to our party, CCC. Could you kindly clarify this to the citizens?- CCC

