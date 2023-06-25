NC Sports Academy Stuns DeMbare In Harare Junior Football League
25 June 2023
By A Correspondent
NC Sports Academy gave the Dynamos junior football team a torrid time at the weekend.
The two teams clashed in various categories in the Harare Province Junior Football league.
Below are full results of matches played on Saturday :
Harare Province Junior Football Development League ……..
Sat 24 June 2023……
Under 10
N C ….2
Dynamos ( Dembare)….1
Under …12.
N C…2
Dynamos ( Dembare)…0
Under 14…
N C ..1
Dynamos (Dembare)…1
Under 16
N C…..1
Dynamos ( Dembare)…4
Under 18
N C….2
Dynamos (Dembare)…2…..
CCC aspiring Councillor for Kuwadzana ward 38 Raymond Jakobo was at the.
Below:
in white top tshirt’ and a brown trousers, CCC aspiring candidate for ward 38, Kuwadzana, Raymond Jakobo at the matches.