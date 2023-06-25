NC Sports Academy Stuns DeMbare In Harare Junior Football League

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

NC Sports Academy gave the Dynamos junior football team a torrid time at the weekend.

The two teams clashed in various categories in the Harare Province Junior Football league.

Below are full results of matches played on Saturday :

Harare Province Junior Football Development League ……..

Sat 24 June 2023……

Under 10

N C ….2

Dynamos ( Dembare)….1

Under …12.

N C…2

Dynamos ( Dembare)…0

Under 14…

N C ..1

Dynamos (Dembare)…1

Under 16

N C…..1

Dynamos ( Dembare)…4

Under 18

N C….2

Dynamos (Dembare)…2…..

CCC aspiring Councillor for Kuwadzana ward 38 Raymond Jakobo was at the.

Below:

in white top tshirt’ and a brown trousers, CCC aspiring candidate for ward 38, Kuwadzana, Raymond Jakobo at the matches.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...