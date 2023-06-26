BREAKING: Armed Robbers Attack Hello Paisa Chitungwiza Outlet

By A Correspondent | Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe | ZimEye | – In a shocking incident this morning, armed robbers allegedly targeted a Hello Paisa outlet located at the Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza. The assailants, who were reportedly wearing face masks, created panic among residents as the sound of gunfire echoed through the area.

According to witnesses interviewed by the ZimEye news network, the brazen robbery unfolded in the early hours of the morning when the outlet was still relatively quiet. The armed men, believed to be at least three in number, stormed the premises and swiftly took control of the situation.

Although details remain scarce at this time, eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots, indicating a violent encounter between the robbers and, potentially, security personnel or brave individuals attempting to intervene. The exact number of shots fired and whether anyone was injured or killed during the incident has yet to be confirmed.

Local law enforcement agencies were swiftly alerted and have cordoned off the area. Investigators are currently gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to piece together the sequence of events and identify the perpetrators.

Hello Paisa, a popular money transfer and financial services provider, caters to a large number of customers in Chitungwiza and the surrounding areas. It is unclear at this stage how much money or valuables the robbers managed to escape with. The company has not issued an official statement regarding the incident yet.

Residents and shop owners in the vicinity of the Huruyadzo Shopping Centre have expressed their shock and concern over the brazenness of the attack. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by businesses and individuals in the area.

As this is a developing story, more details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Local residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. The authorities have assured the public that every effort will be made to apprehend the culprits and ensure the safety and security of the community.

Updates on this incident will be provided as soon as they become available.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on preliminary reports and eyewitness accounts. Details are subject to change as the investigation unfolds.

