Mavaza: The Progressive Gains of Voting for ZANU PF and ED in 2023

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | As Zimbabwe approaches a crucial election, it is important to consider the benefits of continuity in governance and the potential gains of voting for ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED). This article aims to highlight the progressive achievements of the current government and emphasize the need for stability and continuity to drive Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

Continuity for Development

Zimbabwe is on the path to becoming a middle-income economy by 2030, and it is essential to maintain the momentum achieved thus far. Change for the sake of change should be avoided, as it can disrupt ongoing development initiatives. The economic challenges faced by the country are temporary, and there is no overnight solution. Claims of instant transformation by other parties are unrealistic and lack substance.

The Role of ED’s Government

President Mnangagwa has exhibited great statesmanship and shown dedication to the development of Zimbabwe. His government has engaged with various stakeholders, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity. The achievements and developmental projects initiated by the current administration are evident and deserve recognition.

The Danger of Disruptive Alternatives

The opposition party, particularly the Chamisa-led Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A), presents an alternative that may bring disruption rather than progress. The inclusion of figures like Tyson Kasukuwere raises concerns about the party’s intentions and hidden agendas. Zimbabweans must critically assess the viability and credibility of the proposed alternatives.

Accountability and Anti-Corruption Efforts

President Mnangagwa’s administration has shown a commitment to fighting corruption. On the other hand, the opposition party includes individuals like Tyson Kasukuwere, who has been unable to account for his wealth. Zimbabweans must question the credibility of an alternative that claims to address corruption while aligning with individuals facing serious allegations themselves.

The Importance of Project Continuity

Continuity in governance is essential to maintain focus on ongoing development projects. Projects such as the Harare-Beitbridge, Harare-Bulawayo, and Harare-Mutare motorways are nearing completion and require consistent support to ensure their successful implementation. Continuity provides the opportunity to avoid neglect, abandonment, and waste of resources invested in these projects.

Promoting Efficiency and Good Governance

Continuity in government promotes efficiency and good governance. It allows for long-term planning and execution of development programs, eliminating unnecessary disruptions. Stability in governance also enables governments to address social, economic, and cultural development effectively.

The Role of Citizens

As patriots, Zimbabweans must mobilize and educate fellow citizens about the importance of stability and continuity in governance. Voting for President Mnangagwa on August 23rd, 2023, is a step toward creating an enabling environment for continued progress. Citizens should actively support leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to development and good governance.

Continuity in governance is vital for Zimbabwe’s progress and prosperity. The achievements of President Mnangagwa’s government are evident, and the ongoing development projects require uninterrupted support. Stability and continuity provide a solid foundation for further growth and positive change. Zimbabweans must make an informed decision and consider the progressive gains of voting for ZANU PF and ED in the upcoming election.

