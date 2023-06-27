EU To Observe Zim Elections

Spread the love

By- Harare has invited the European Union (EU) to witness the August 23 harmonised polls.

The Government has invited regional, continental and international bodies to come and observe the general elections.

Other bodies that have been invited include the African Union (AU), Sadc, COMESA and the Commonwealth.

Writing on his official Twitter handle yesterday, the EU’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Von Kirchmann, said the European bloc “warmly welcomes” the country’s invitation.

He said the invitation was a testament that Harare and Belgium continue to strengthen their cooperation on all fronts.

“The #EU warmly welcomes the invitation from the Government of #Zimbabwe to observe the harmonised elections of 2023 in Zimbabwe.

“This invitation clearly demonstrates the trust, cooperation, and partnership between #Zimbabwe and the #EU,” wrote Ambassador Von Kirchmann.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) vice chairperson, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa, yesterday told The Herald that the invitation was proof that the country was committed to holding free, fair and credible elections.

He said the invitation also speaks volumes about Zimbabwe’s preparedness as well as its transparency.

“I am aware that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has extended this invitation (to observe our election) to a number of regional, continental and international organisations and individual countries, including the EU, all in the spirit of affirming our commitment to run a transparent, free and fair election as well as expressing the confidence we have in our preparedness to conduct such an election.”

Amb Kiwa said the electoral body would issue periodic updates while revealing that more than 50 locally based individuals and institutions had expressed interest in observing the polls.

“Invited are SADC, COMESA, the AU, the Commonwealth, to name but some. Please note that the UN does not observe elections. I do not have the numbers of those who have expressed interest yet but as of now locals (individuals and institutions) exceed 50. Will update you as we go,” he said.

The deadline for observer applications to ZEC is August 18, four days before election day.

Local observers will be charged a fee of US$10, observers from the rest of Africa US$100, those from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe US$300, and observers from any country outside Africa US$400.

For the media, local journalists pay US$10, Zimbabwean journalists accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay US$100, and media practitioners from Africa will be charged US$100.

All applications will be considered and are subject to scrutiny by the Commission’s Observer Accreditation Committee, which will pass on its recommendations to ZEC.

-Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...