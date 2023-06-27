Nero-Job-Hungry Japajapa Says Chamisa’s Power Hungry After Getting Blocked

By A Correspondent | Renowned politician Paddington Japajapa, formerly associated with the opposition CCC party, made waves on Tuesday as he announced his departure from the party and his decision to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU PF party. Japajapa’s surprising move was accompanied by sharp criticism of CCC party leader Nelson Chamisa, whom he accused of being power hungry. Furthermore, Japajapa expressed his disappointment at being denied parliamentary power, specifically referring to Chamisa’s own Kuwadzana parliamentary position.

Political analysts and commentators have been quick to weigh in on Japajapa’s defection. Among them, Wilbert Mukori, an analyst, stated that Japajapa’s primary motivation seemed to be his desire for a position of influence and the benefits that come with it. Mukori noted Japajapa’s prior vocal support of Chamisa and his sudden departure from the CCC party without any formal goodbyes. The analyst even claimed that Japajapa went as far as burning all his CCC regalia before joining ZANU PF.

Japajapa’s case is not an isolated incident, according to Mukori, as he highlighted the prevalence of politicians driven by personal gain rather than genuine commitment to democratic values. He cited the flawed electoral process of the 2013 elections as an example, explaining that both factions of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) chose to participate despite the irregularities, fearing that the other faction would secure seats and lend credibility to the flawed process.

Mukori’s comments also shed light on the ZANU PF party’s refusal to address demands for a verified voters’ roll, illustrating their awareness that the opposition would participate in the elections regardless of the flaws present.

Japajapa’s defection to ZANU PF represents a significant political shift and has raised questions about his true motivations. While he accused Nelson Chamisa of being power hungry, some critics argue that Japajapa’s own pursuit of personal political gain cannot be overlooked. The move also highlights the complexity and dynamics of Zimbabwean politics, where alliances and party affiliations can shift unexpectedly.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, Japajapa’s defection adds another layer of intrigue to an already intense political landscape. Only time will tell how this move will shape the dynamics of Zimbabwean politics and influence the upcoming electoral process.

