Churches’ Plead for Peaceful Polls

By A Correspondent| As the country braces for this year’s plebiscite, local churches have called for stakeholders to shun violence to maintain peace.

Speaking an event at Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Nyenyedzi Nomwe in Budiriro on Saturday , Council for Churches in Africa president, Archbishop Dr Rocky Moyo said it was imperative for political leaders not to incite violence during the impending polls.

“As churches we are strongly urging our political leaders across the political divide to ensure that we hold peaceful elections. They should not incite citizens to be involved political violence.

” It is only peace which attracts economic development, “argued Dr Rocky Moyo.

He said church leaders also have an influential role to broker peace and unite the nation.

“Our church leaders have a very big role in ensuring peace prevail because they command a number of people. If you want a call to be heed, church leaders have the means at their disposal.

” We need them to be invited at political gatherings so they can be able to preach peace and unite citizens during the elections,” added the CCA leader.

Meanwhile, the founder and leader of Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Nyenyedzi Nomwe , Madzibaba Enock has rallied prophets to properly conduct themselves when doing their calling.

” This is an annual event which we call prophets in our congregation to school them on how they should conduct themselves in their ‘work’.

” This country has witnessed disturbing reports of scandalous prophets hence this gathering helps to rein in such deviant characters,” said the soft-spoken church leader.

According to Madzibaba Enock, born Herbert Thabo Senda, the apostolic church is a modern congregation which believe in educating the girl child and discarding most conservative church doctrines associated with a ‘white garment’ churches.

“We want to move with the times and as such this congregation encourages girls to get education.

” There is no way we can remain stuck with some of the rigid doctrines our churches used to uphold, we are going to build schools and clinics,” said Madzibaba Enock.

The event was also graced by PastorsforED executive members led by the chairperson Idiraishe Dongo. The crowd was thrilled by performances from gospel musicians Booster (Brighton Mutanda) and King Solomon (Solomon Aaron Kaporoma).

The church which is an affiliate of Council for Churches in Africa(CCA) donated a car to the latter for effective campaigns on eradicating early marriages and girl child abuse.

