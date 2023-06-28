Night Club Murder: Suspect In Court

Suspect Accused of Fatally Assaulting Man at Night Club Appears in Court.

Harare, June 28, 2023 – Calisto Murawo (44), the suspect involved in the alleged murder of another man following an argument over a car park incident at a night club in Belgravia, Harare, made his first appearance in court today. Murawo stood before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, where he was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charges brought against him.

The court remanded Murawo in custody until July 12 and advised him to seek bail from the High Court. The accused will remain in custody until the bail hearing.

According to the allegations presented in court, the incident occurred on June 24 at the Afro 161 Restaurant and Night Club located at number 161 Sam Nujoma Street Extension in Belgravia, Harare. Calisto Murawo approached the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, and his wife, Zinzi Musonza, in the club’s car park. Murawo allegedly accused Musonza of bumping into another parked car nearby.

In response to the accusation, the deceased exited his vehicle to inspect the alleged dent. As he examined the car, Murawo reportedly struck him on the mouth using a knuckle duster worn on his hand. Subsequently, the suspect proceeded to kick the victim in the head and neck area. The assault escalated further when Murawo stomped on the deceased’s neck. After a brief pause in the attack, the suspect returned to the victim and declared his intention not to leave, delivering another kick to the head.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the severely injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Tragically, the medical professionals at the hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The court hearing provided a preliminary account of the events surrounding the alleged murder, shedding light on the brutal assault that took place in the night club’s car park. As the legal proceedings progress, further evidence and testimonies will likely be presented to ascertain the full details of the incident.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the severity of the alleged crime and the tragic loss of life. The court’s decision to remand Calisto Murawo in custody until the next hearing reflects the seriousness of the charges against him. The upcoming bail application at the High Court will determine whether the suspect will remain detained or be released pending further legal proceedings.

As the case continues to unfold, the court system will work diligently to ensure a fair and thorough investigation, seeking justice for the victim and his family.

