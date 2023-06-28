Ran Mine Death Toll Rises

THE death toll in the Ran Mine shaft collapse which occurred on Thursday last week has gone up to five after rescuers pulled out two more bodies from the shaft Sunday evening.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments to the ZBC News crew.

“I can confirm that rescuers retrieved five bodies from the Ran mine shaft since Saturday. Working in conjunction with the Ministry of Mines and other departments rescue efforts are still in progress,” he said.

Preparations are being made to seal the deadly mine shaft that was being used by illegal panners once rescue efforts are completed.

A public awareness campaign is also being carried out in Bindura warning gold panners to stay away from the illegal shafts.

