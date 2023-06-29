Govt Lifts Ban on Parental Visits to Boarding Schools

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Zimbabwe has recently announced the lifting of a ban on parents and guardians visiting their children in boarding schools. The ban, which was implemented in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, aimed to minimize the spread of the virus within educational institutions. While the government believes that the country is no longer treating Covid-19 as a public health emergency of international concern, the ministry has emphasized the need to retain standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of students and staff against respiratory infections.

Revisiting Pre-Covid Times

In a circular issued by the Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, the decision to lift the ban on parental visits to boarding schools was based on a Cabinet directive. The Cabinet referred to a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicating that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. This aligns with the government’s position that the threat of the pandemic has reduced significantly.

Adherence to Health Guidelines

Although parents and guardians are now allowed to visit their children in boarding schools, the Ministry of Education remains committed to upholding health and safety protocols. The mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing measures are no longer required, but certain precautionary measures will continue to be enforced to curb the spread of respiratory infections within learning institutions.

According to Mrs Thabela, schools will maintain temperature screening upon entry, strict hand-washing practices, the availability of clean water, and high standards of sanitation and hygiene. These measures have proven effective in minimizing the transmission of not only Covid-19 but also other communicable and influenza-like diseases. By adhering to these protocols, the ministry aims to create a safe and healthy environment for students, staff, and visitors alike.

Ongoing Vaccination Program

In line with Cabinet directives, the Ministry of Education emphasizes the continuation of the vaccination program in schools. Vaccinating citizens aged 12 and above remains a crucial aspect of the government’s efforts to control the spread and impact of the pandemic. By encouraging vaccination within the school community, the ministry aims to contribute to the overall health and well-being of students, staff, and their families.

The decision by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to lift the ban on parental visits to boarding schools signifies a positive step towards returning to normalcy in the education sector. While the country no longer treats Covid-19 as a public health emergency of international concern, the ministry is committed to maintaining key health protocols to safeguard the well-being of students and staff. By striking a balance between allowing parental visits and enforcing necessary preventive measures, the ministry aims to create a conducive learning environment that prioritizes both safety and the emotional well-being of students.- state media

