Tapiwa Makore Murder Judge Uses Roy Bennet Case To Clear 2nd Accused | HAPPENING NOW

……

Regarding 2nd accused, the matter is more complicated, says judge.

No confession made by another person may he used against another person, according to the Crominal Procedure.

In the case of Attorney General vs Roy Bennet, the Supreme Court determined that no confession by…

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 29, 2023