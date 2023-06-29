Tapiwa Makore Murder Judge Uses Roy Bennet Case To Clear 2nd Accused | HAPPENING NOW
29 June 2023
Regarding 2nd accused, the matter is more complicated, says judge.
No confession made by another person may he used against another person, according to the Crominal Procedure.
In the case of Attorney General vs Roy Bennet, the Supreme Court determined that no confession by…
Judge says: A person confessing to a crime might have gotten to a place of trying to merely escape a conviction on an offense they didn’t commit…
