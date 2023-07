ZimEye Goes For Another COS Fraudster Brenda Chinyanga

By- ZimEye is investigating the operations of a UK-based Brenda Chinyanga, who took GBP 3,000 from an unsuspecting Zim job seeker.

Chinyanga took the money from Chiwoniso Howahowa on DATE 14 June 2023 and 20 June 2023, promising to supply a CoS for her nurse aide jobseeking relative, shortly before switching off communications. Chinyanga operates under various names. ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM? CONTACT ZIMEYE NOW

