Chitembwe Speaks On Caps United Loss

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes his charges played good football despite losing to Highlanders in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership matchday 13.

The Green Machine suffered their second successive loss after going down 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Harare giants, who were forced to host the tie in Bulawayo due unavailability of standard. grounds in the capital, opened the scoring in the 8th minute through Joseph Tulani.

They conceded two goals later in the first half from free-kicks by Lynoth Chikuhwa and Melikhaya Ncube.

Despite the difference in the scoreline, both sides played good football all round.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe praised the two teams for playing a good game.

He said: “This is one loss I can take with pride. Like we anticipated, it was a very competitive match. It was played with a lot of intensity, lots of flair. I’m happy with how both teams played. It was a spectacle.

“Whenever Caps United and Highlanders play, matches are always very entertaining. It was disappointing to lose the game.”

CAPS United dropped to ninth position on the log following their defeat in Bulawayo.-Soccer24 News

