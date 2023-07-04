We Are Under Siege- Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the current generation has the duty to protect the vision and legacy of the founding fathers to ensure the country remains in the hands of its people.

He was speaking at a ZANU PF rally in Bulilima District of Matabeleland South this Saturday.

The rally coincided with the 24th anniversary of the death of Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo.

President Mnangagwa began his address by honouring the late national hero and other luminaries from Matabeleland South Province who were instrumental in the liberation struggle.

“We have come to the province that gave our country some of our revolutionary luminaries like Dr Nkomo. Most importantly we chose 1 July because it is Father Zimbabwe, Chibwechitedza’s 24th anniversary,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa said the current generation has the burden to carry forward the vision of the founding fathers to ensure Zimbabwe’s sovereignty is protected.

The President noted that the thousands who attended the rally are a clear indication to the country’s detractors that ZANU PF is loved by its people. He emphasised that Zimbabweans will remain united despite efforts to sow seeds of disharmony by Western powers.

“Well done Matabeleland South, you support your party and this is a vivid demonstration to our detractor. They should come and see how ZANU PF is loved by its people. They wish to divide us but no, we shall never be divided. You can spend your money but we the people of Zimbabwe shall remain united against all odds.”

The call for peace, love and unity remains at the core of President Mnangagwa’s message during this election season.

“The journalists who are representing the white people, tell them that ZANU PF is loved by the people, others will be barking, and we will be ruling. We will maintain peace, no one should teach us democracy, we are democrats,” he said.

President Mnangagwa used the platform to address some of the issues affecting the economy, particularly price hikes. He warned those hoarding basic commodities, seeking to sell them at higher prices.

“We are being attacked currently with price hikes, just when we announced that we are going for elections some decided to hike prices. I am told that there are Indians who are stocking goods to then sell at high prices. Let me warn them, if they want to hoard goods they should do it in their own countries. We will investigate them,” he said.

From Matabeleland South, next week the ruling party takes its campaign trail to Karoi in Mashonaland West province.- State media

