BREAKING: ZAOGA Confirms Ezekiel Guti’s Death

The ZAOGA church has confirmed the death of its founder Ezekiel Guti.

In a special announcement made on the Ezekiel TV, National Executive Chairman Joseph Guti said Guti who turned 100 early this year had been promoted to glory though he did not divulge the cause of death.

