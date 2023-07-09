Bulawayo Chiefs Bury Caps United

CAPS United suffered their third successive loss in the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season after going down 2-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.

The Green Machine slumped further on the log to tenth place following the defeat.

Obriel Chirinda scored a second half brace for the home side. He opened the scoring two minutes after the interval before rounding up on the hour.

The visitors failed to get back into the game, just pulling one goal back later in the match through Clive Rupiya.

They also finished the encounter with a man short after Blessing Sarupinda received a straight red card for a crude challenge in the late stages of the first period.

Chiefs, who returned to winning ways, move up to seventh place following the victory.-Soccer24 News

