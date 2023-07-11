Soccer Star Arrested For Murder

FORMER Dynamos midfielder, Nathan Ziwini(38) has been arrested on allegations of murder over a bar chair in a Dzivarasekwa nightclub.

Ziwini was arrested this Sunday and he is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The retired footballer is alleged to have assaulted the now-deceased Mamasa Magwarimbo(40) till he sustained head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the tragic incident on their official Twitter handle: ” On 09/07/23, Police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan

Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case

in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa

Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding

over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.

The victim sustained severe head injuries

and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa

Hospital” read the tweet.

Ziwini who was also arrested last year for allegedly drug peddling is currently detained at Dzivaresekwa Police Station.

https://zbcnews.co.zw/2023/07/09/former-dynamos-midfielder-ziwiniarrested-for-murder/

