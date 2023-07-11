FORMER Dynamos midfielder, Nathan Ziwini(38) has been arrested on allegations of murder over a bar chair in a Dzivarasekwa nightclub.
Ziwini was arrested this Sunday and he is expected to appear in court on Monday.
The retired footballer is alleged to have assaulted the now-deceased Mamasa Magwarimbo(40) till he sustained head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the tragic incident on their official Twitter handle: ” On 09/07/23, Police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan
Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case
in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa
Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding
over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.
The victim sustained severe head injuries
and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa
Hospital” read the tweet.
Ziwini who was also arrested last year for allegedly drug peddling is currently detained at Dzivaresekwa Police Station.