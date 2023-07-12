Infrastructure For Everyone Our Priority – CCC

🟡Infrastructure for EVERYONE

Infrastructure development must work for EVERYONE. It has to be mega at the delivery of quality service and improvement in citizens and business experiences with public goods and services. Infrastructure serves as both an enabler and a transformation pillar, playing a critical role in economic development and job creation over the next five years.

Under the leadership of President @nelsonchamisa , the CCC government believes that economic growth will be driven by infrastructure development.

The CCC government is committed to rapid infrastructure development. It will increase spending, earmarking 15% of the budget for capital projects.

All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) must abide by this threshold.

Key focus will be on

▪ Energy,

▪ Roads,

▪ Transport,

▪ Decent and ethical Housing,

▪ Water and Sanitation for everyone.

▪ ICT

A Zimbabwe that works for EVERYONE means well-maintained infrastructure that supports inclusive economic growth and enhances our daily lives in a modern Zimbabwe.

Infrastructure development is an investment into the future- We pay is forward through solid infrastructure systems.

Vote Advocate Nelson Chamisa for PRESIDENT because together, we’ll build a Zimbabwe for all.

