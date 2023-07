Zanu PF Candidate In Desperate Bid To Bribe Voters

Zanu PF candidate for Gutu East Benjamin Ganyiwa introduced busses in his constituency 3 weeks ago as a way of campaigning. The cost is US$1 for any distance. The strategy has misfired with passengers shunning them for being unroadworthy. It is not clear how Gutu Police allow these busses to pass roadblocks. This picture was taken today at Chisheche Business Center along Bhasera Gutu Road.

