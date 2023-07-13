Zimbabwe’s Propensity for a Third Military Coup in 2023 Elections

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe is gearing up for general elections in 2023, and there is a growing fear that the country could experience a third military coup. The incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has already staged two coups in the past five years, first removing Robert Mugabe from power in 2017 and then overthrowing the government led by Nelson Chamisa in 2018.

There are a number of factors that raise concerns about the possibility of a third coup in 2023. First, the military is still heavily involved in Zimbabwean politics. The military played a key role in both of the previous coups, and it is clear that it still has a great deal of influence over the government.

Second, Mnangagwa is facing a number of challenges ahead of the elections. The economy is in crisis, and there is widespread dissatisfaction with his government. If Mnangagwa loses the elections, it is possible that the military will intervene to prevent him from being removed from power.

Third, the political climate in Zimbabwe is increasingly polarized. The two main political parties, the ruling ZANU-PF party and the Citizens Coalition for Change, are deeply divided. This polarization could lead to violence in the run-up to the elections, which could provide an excuse for the military to intervene.

It is still too early to say whether there will be a third military coup in Zimbabwe in 2023. However, the factors listed above suggest that the possibility cannot be ruled out. If the elections are not free and fair, and if Mnangagwa loses, it is possible that the military will intervene to prevent him from being removed from power. This would be a major setback for democracy in Zimbabwe, and it would send a worrying signal to other countries in the region.

Will There Be Any Fairness?

It is difficult to say whether the 2023 elections in Zimbabwe will be fair. The country has a long history of political violence and electoral manipulation, and there is no guarantee that the next elections will be any different.

The ruling ZANU-PF party has a history of using violence to intimidate its opponents. In the run-up to the 2018 elections, there were a number of reports of ZANU-PF supporters attacking supporters. The government has also been accused of gerrymandering electoral districts to favor ZANU-PF.

The CCC has also accused the government of rigging the electoral process. In the 2018 elections, the CCC claimed that it had won the popular vote, but that the results had been rigged in favor of ZANU-PF.

It is possible that the 2023 elections will be more fair than the previous elections. The international community is closely monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe, and there is a lot of pressure on the government to ensure that the elections are free and fair.

However, it is also possible that the government will continue to use violence and electoral manipulation to ensure that it remains in power. If this happens, it will be a major setback for democracy in Zimbabwe.

