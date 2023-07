Mnangagwa Puts Chamisa Under Surviellance

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF has put the opposition CCC under surviellance.

The party’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, revealed this and said they used drones to monitor the CCC campaign launch event in Gweru Sunday.

Speaking during the party’s rally in Zaka in Masvingo Province on Sunday, President Mnangagwa claimed that ZANU PF had more supporters than other parties. He said:

We launched in Chipinge and there were many people. We went to Bulilima (Matabeleland South), then we were in Magunje, there were 75 000 people.

Today, our drones have counted the people and we have 124 000 people. We have also sent our drones to Gweru, where the other party is launching and there are 15 000 people.

Mnangagwa also stressed the need for peace among political parties ahead of the elections, and praised the country’s economic growth, which he claimed was the fastest in the SADC region. The party also distributed vegetable seeds, hens, goats, and mealie-meal to villagers.

NewsDay reports that before the Zaka rally, ZANU PF affiliates allegedly coerced villagers to attend the rally. Villagers who attend ZANU PF rallies are reportedly being offered fried chicken, chips, bread, bottled water, and drinks, with a local seed company providing various vegetable seeds.

ZANU PF provincial spokesperson for Masvingo, Pedzisayi Chiwewe, denied the coercion allegations, stating that all attendees come of their own volition. Meanwhile, the opposition has accused ZANU PF of abducting and victimising villagers who do not attend its rallies.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...