President Chamisa For Everyone

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) has launched a dynamic campaign policy dubbed For Everyone.

For Everyone stipulates that all citizens have a role to play in the struggle for democracy.

On Saturday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“BUMPER YELLOW…A New direction for /Zimbabwe and #ForEveryone We are nation builders.

#OnePeople

“GET YOURSELF READY.

Arise and tell them everything that I command you. Do not be intimidated by them, or I will terrify you…

They will fight against you but will never overcome you, since I am with you to deliver you,” declares the LORD.

Jeremiah 1:17-19. Blessed Sabbath #FakaPrayer. “

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...