Be Ready For New Zim – President Chamisa
19 July 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
The Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) has launched a dynamic campaign policy dubbed For Everyone.
For Everyone stipulates that all citizens have a role to play in the struggle for democracy.
On Saturday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:
“BUMPER YELLOW…A New direction for /Zimbabwe and #ForEveryone We are nation builders.
#OnePeople
“GET YOURSELF READY.
Arise and tell them everything that I command you. Do not be intimidated by them, or I will terrify you…
They will fight against you but will never overcome you, since I am with you to deliver you,” declares the LORD.
Jeremiah 1:17-19. Blessed Sabbath Sabbath #FakaPrayer. “