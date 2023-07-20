ZAOGA Announces Late Ezekiel Guti’s Home Coming Event

By A Correspondent| ZAOGA church has announced that the late founder Ezekiel Guti’s body will arrive in the country on Saturday 22 July 2023.

In a letter to Harare, Norton and Chitungwiza churches, ZAOGA Secretary General Apostle M Nyambo invited members to flock the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to receive their founder leader who died on the 5th of July 2023.

“We announce the homecoming of our Father, who is accompanied by our mother Archbishop Prof Eunor Guti and the family this Saturday, 22 July 2023 around 1200pm.

“We therefore encourage Greater Harare, Norton and Chitungwiza members to come in numbers and honour our Father at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare, on this historic day.

ny”We will line up along Airport Road from the Airport Roundabout to Braeside Roundabout before the convoy proceeds to the Palour,” said Apostle Nyambo.

