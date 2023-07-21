Soldier Hauled To Court Over False Claim

By A Correspondent- A member of the Zimbabwe National Army allegedly falsified documents to claim $23,160 quadrillion during the hyper-inflationary era for injuries sustained during the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) war.

Nason Mhlanga (47) yesterday appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who granted him US$50 bail.

The complainant is the Public Service Commission Pension Agency being represented by pensions assistant Simbarashe Matengaifa.

Mhlanga is a beneficiary of medical assistance in terms of the State Service Disability Benefits Act after being injured during the war.

According to the State, Mhlanga manufactured fake quotations and receipts that he used to siphon cash from the pensions office. Following the misrepresentation, Mhlanga was paid a windfall.

The complainant later learnt that the quotations and receipts were fake and filed a police report, but Mhlanga went into hiding until he was arrested on Wednesday.

