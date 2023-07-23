Top Labour Lawyer Rescues NUST Victimised By Mnangagwa Minister

Matsikidze Attorney-at Law (Mat Law) has taken over full sponsorship of a disadvantaged 19-year-old National University of Science and Technology (NUST) female student whose previous benefactor, a Government Minister was allegedly pestering her for sex.

Mat Law Chairman and National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) board chairperson advocate Rodgers Matsikidze confirmed the development to The Mirror in a telephone interview.

He said his law firm will cover the Biotechnology undergraduate’s tuition fees, rentals and allowances to buy groceries until she completes her four-year degree. The student is beginning her second year first semester in September this year.

The girl’s immediate past benefactor, Minister of State responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources, and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Davis Marapira was pestering her for sex and threatening to withdraw his support.

He had been sponsored the intelligent girl since she was doing Form 5 at Zimuto High in Masvingo. Mat Law initially sponsored the girl before Marapira took over.

