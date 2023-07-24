Partey To Stay At Arsenal

Spread the love

Arnaut Danjuma has undergone his medical at Everton. The winger is expected to complete his move to Goodison Park soon.

Aston Villa have announced the signing of France international Moussa Diaby. The 24-year-old winger moves to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.

Mauricio Pochettino believes having fewer than 25 players in his squad is better for his Chelsea squad’s balance and also says he wants his players to perform well rather than be easily managed.

Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Hilal have begun the process of trying to sign 24-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, who has not travelled with Paris St-Germain on their pre-season tour of Asia. RMC Sport

Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express an interest in signing Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22. The Athletic

Inter Milan believe it is now impossible to consider bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Chelsea after the Belgium striker, 30, approached rivals AC Milan and Juventus about a potential move. Gazzetta dello Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is convinced Thomas Partey will remain at the Emirates, despite the arrival of England star Declan Rice.

Galatasaray have offered 30-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, who is a free agent after his Crystal Palace contract expired, a deal worth about £8m a year. Mail

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 36, is willing to pay out of his own pocket to leave Gremio and be reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. ESPN

Liverpool are still in contact with Southampton over a deal for Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, and are hopeful an agreement can be secured by the end of July. Football Insider-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...