Public Exams To Be Written For Free- President Chamisa

Today, President Nelson Chamisa was in the Bulilima and Mangwe Constituencies, where he addressed thousands of people. During his address, he made the following pledges when voted into office on August 23, 2023:

Free Primary Education for Every Child

Free Maternity Services for Every Pregnant Woman

Grants for Every University Student

Tarred Roads for Everyone

Free Healthcare for Every Senior Citizen

No Exam Fees for Every Student

Development for Everyone

Devolution of Authority

