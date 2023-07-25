EU EOM To Deploy Long Term Observers

The European Union will on Wednesday deploy 46 observers ahead of the forthcoming August 23 harmonised elections.

Said the EU in a media advisory

Press Point:

Deployment of EU EOM Long-Term Observers

Date: Wednesday 26 July 2023

Time: 08.45 am

Location: Holiday Inn, Harare, Parking Lot

Dear Sir or Madam

You are kindly invited to attend the press point of the European Union Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe at the occasion of the deployment of the EU EOM long-term observers.

Deputy Chief Observer, Dr. Beata Martin-Rozumiłowicz will address the 46 observers and will be available for questions.

Observers will be present in the EU EOM mission outfit with the EU EOM logo and will be leaving in a convoy from the Holiday Inn Hotel.

