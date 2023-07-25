President Chamisa Trashes CALA

Tinashe Sambiri|Addressing thousands of citizens at Muchakata Business Centre, Masvingo Central Constituency on Monday, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa took a swipe at Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for ruining the country’s glamour.

President Chamisa also slammed Mr Mnangagwa’s spooks posing as FAZ.

FAZ, traditional leaders and Zanu PF hooligans are intimidating rural citizens across the country.

Below is a list of President Chamisa’s key points…

-Zim schools need new learning curriculum

-We will do away with CALA

Economic development

-development of infrastructure

State of the art roads and hospitals

https://fb.watch/l_-m07rhKZ/

