Union Showdown as ZCTU Suspends Leader Over Fiery Speeches

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a shocking twist of events, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has ignited a fierce internal battle by suspending their own leader, Obert Masaraure, over alleged misconduct.

The move has left the union in disarray, with one of its powerful affiliates, the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union, publicly denouncing the suspension and accusing a cabal of individuals within ZCTU of conspiring against Masaraure.

The drama unfolded during a crucial meeting held at the prestigious Cresta Jameson Hotel on the ominous date of July 22, 2023.

Behind closed doors, the ZCTU general council, led by the enigmatic secretary-general Japhet Moyo, took the controversial decision to suspend Masaraure.

The allegations against him stem from his impassioned speeches during the Workers’ Day commemorations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on May 1, 2023.

The suspension letter, dripping with tension, delivered a damning blow to Masaraure’s position in the union.

It read, “Cde Obert Masaraure has been suspended from the general council on allegations of misconduct, which arose from the incidents that transpired during the Workers’ Day event. A disciplinary process will be launched soon to investigate these grave accusations. Meanwhile, the pressure mounts as ARTUZ [Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe] is asked to designate a replacement for Masaraure in the general council.”

Masaraure, who seems unyielding in the face of adversity, vigorously protested his innocence in the wake of the suspension.

With fire in his eyes, he defiantly declared, “I have been unjustly suspended from the ZCTU general council for merely exercising my right to freedom of speech. All I did was call for a general strike to fight for fair wages in US dollars and demand the release of detained CCC Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala, while condemning the rampant corruption plaguing our nation.”

The suspension, however, did not go unchallenged, as the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union rose in furious opposition.

In a strongly worded statement, the affiliate union dismissed the suspension as a sham, casting doubt on the validity of the process.

They contended that the decision was made by a select few within ZCTU who flagrantly disregarded the organization’s constitution to achieve their ulterior motives.

Venting their indignation, the statement read, “We categorically reject the claim by ZCTU’s general council that they suspended Obert Masaraure, the revered president of ARTUZ. This suspension is nothing more than a glaring abuse of power by a faction within ZCTU, who aim to suppress the voice of a dedicated affiliate leader speaking out on pressing issues faced by the hardworking labor force. We firmly believe that Masaraure is a victim of reprisal for his fearless May Day speech, where he took on the role of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson despite ZCTU leaders’ attempts to silence him.”

The union showdown has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s labor movement, with workers and activists taking sides in the bitter feud.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...