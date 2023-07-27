CCC Candidates For Bulawayo Barred From Participating In August 23 Elections

By A Correspondent| High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo has ruled against the participation of 12 Citizens Coalition for Change parliamentary candidates in the August 23 elections.

This followed an application by Zanu PF activists who claimed the 12 CCC candidates and others from smaller parties, filed their nomination papers out of time on June 21.

Posting on Twitter, CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “We’ve received a report that our @CCCZimbabwe candidates in Bulawayo have been barred from contesting.”

Mahere added that they will appeal against the ruling: “Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election.”

