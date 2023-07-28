Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima Fails to Pay Children’s School Fees

Spread the love

Renowned businessman Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima appeared before a Harare magistrate today, facing allegations of failing to pay school fees for his three minor children. The complainant in the case is Abigail Marongwe (43), a credit manager employed at CBZ.

According to the prosecution led by Mrs. Kudzanayi Mudzamiri, the incident occurred on February 28, 2023, at the Harare Civil Court. At that time, Masiyakurima was ordered to directly pay the school fees for his three children, who are all minors. However, he has allegedly defaulted on this payment for the current academic year.

The businessman is now accused of being in default of an amount totaling US$8,053 in school fees for the first term. As a consequence of his non-payment, a warrant of arrest was issued in his name.

Masiyakurima, known for his successful ventures in the business world, now finds himself entangled in a legal predicament that could significantly impact his reputation and standing within the community. Failure to fulfill his parental responsibility of paying his children’s school fees has led to a legal battle that could have far-reaching consequences.

As a credit manager at CBZ, Abigail Marongwe is expected to be well-versed in matters of financial responsibility, making the allegations against Masiyakurima all the more contentious. The court proceedings will undoubtedly delve into the reasons behind the non-payment and seek to determine if any mitigating circumstances exist.

The case serves as a reminder to all parents and guardians about the importance of fulfilling their obligations to provide for their children’s education and well-being. Failure to do so not only puts the children’s future at risk but also exposes the responsible party to legal repercussions.

Masiyakurima’s legal team will have the opportunity to present their defense and address the court’s concerns. The magistrate will then assess the evidence and arguments presented before making a decision on the matter.

For now, the businessman’s reputation hangs in the balance, and the outcome of the case will undoubtedly be closely monitored by both the public and the business community.

As the case unfolds, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the alleged failure to pay school fees. The next court date is eagerly awaited to see how this legal matter progresses.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...