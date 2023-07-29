Chiwenga Frog-Marches Tsvangirai Villagers, Forces Them To Vote For Zanu PF

By-Zanu PF vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Friday frog-marched hundreds of villagers of Buhera West Constituency and forced them to vote for his party.

Among the villagers were those from Humanikwa Village, home of former opposition leader and Prime Minister, the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

The local headman, Chivara Makuvise, led the forced villagers in giving a speech at a rally that Chiwenga addressed at Mutasa Business Centre, Buhera West Constituency.

Chiwenga was garnering support for Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the ruling party’s parliamentary candidate for Buhera West.

Tsvangirai was the face of opposition politics in the country from 1999 until his death on February 14, 2018, and at one time became Prime Minister of the country from 2009 to 2013 under the inclusive Government.

“I heard that headman Humanikwa is coming with all his people, coming back to the ruling Zanu PF party, the party they looked after during the war of liberation,” said Chiwenga.

“I am saying this because I operated in this area. I was here in Manicaland Province with General Nyambuya, who is here today.

“I came here in 1977 when Chimoio was attacked, and a lot of people were killed. I was here in Buhera, and then we returned to Mozambique in November 1977.

“My journey was to go to Mhondoro to open a new detachment. I want to say to Headman Humanikwa, you have done well,” said Chiwenga, intimidating villagers.

