Is Mbappe Joining Real Madrid?

Spread the love

Exclusive: Al Hilal has made an official proposal for Kylian Mbappé for a world record amount to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG has been offered a €300 million fee by a Saudi club in order to begin discussions to sign Mbappé immediately.

It would be a world record fee, the highest ever in football.

There are no player discussions at this time because sources believe Kylian Mbappé wants to stay in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain is still confident that Mbappé has already agreed to join Real Madrid.

Mbappé is still for sale and available on the market, and PSG expects more clubs to bid soon, possibly up to Real Madrid.

Source #footballworld

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...