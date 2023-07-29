Violence, As Police Detain CCC Members Without Charge

Unveiling the Disparities: The Treatment of CCC Members vs. Ruling ZANU PF Members by Zimbabwean Authorities

In a recent incident that has raised concerns about the fairness of law enforcement in Zimbabwe, three members of the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) in Gutu South were allegedly detained for 11 hours without charge at ZRP Mpandawana. This incident has ignited debates about the differential treatment of opposition members compared to ruling ZANU PF members who seemingly enjoy immunity from arrest.

According to CCC Gutu South Ward 18 Councillor, Desire Tichazorwa, the trio comprising Ezekiel Hwerekwere, David Mushariwa, and another individual, were subjected to detention without any formal charges being filed against them. The lack of transparency and the prolonged detention without clear grounds for arrest have raised concerns about the impartiality of Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agencies.

Councillor Tichazorwa revealed that the three CCC members were released around midnight by a member of the ZRP Criminal Investigations Department (CID) identified only as Guuriro. It is alarming that no charges were brought against them despite their prolonged detention. This incident raises questions about the adherence to due process and the protection of citizens’ rights, regardless of their political affiliation.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Councillor Tichazorwa asserted that the detained CCC members were assaulted by a ZANU PF member, Norman Maungwa, in full view of the police officers at Maungwa Police Base. This shocking revelation underscores the notion that ruling party members seemingly operate with impunity, perpetuating a perception of a two-tiered justice system in Zimbabwe.

The lack of accountability for Maungwa’s actions has drawn criticism from the CCC and has highlighted the apparent bias in the treatment of political actors in the country. Despite evidence of assault and reported involvement in a previous violent incident against CCC Gutu South parliamentary candidate Hamandishe Gobvu, Maungwa has not faced any consequences for his alleged actions.

While attempts were made to reach ZRP Mpandawana Officer-In-Charge Cames Myambo for comment, his unavailability has added to the opacity surrounding the incident. Transparency and accountability in the actions of law enforcement are crucial to ensure that all citizens are treated fairly and justly.

CCC members maintain that their abduction at Maungwa Business Centre by alleged ZANU PF youth raises further doubts about the fairness of the process. It is essential for the Zimbabwean authorities to investigate such claims thoroughly and demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and rights of all citizens.

This incident involving the CCC members and the apparent lack of repercussions for the accused ZANU PF member have fueled perceptions of a double standard in the treatment of political actors. Such perceptions can significantly erode public trust in the country’s institutions and exacerbate political tensions.

The treatment of CCC members without charge and the alleged leniency towards ruling ZANU PF members raise serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of Zimbabwe’s law enforcement and judicial system. It is imperative for the authorities to address these concerns promptly and transparently, ensuring that all citizens are equal before the law, regardless of their political affiliations. Only by upholding the principles of justice, accountability, and the rule of law can Zimbabwe progress toward a more inclusive and democratic future.

