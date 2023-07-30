ZRP Cops Gun Down 2 Suspected Robbers in Budiriro

Budiriro- In a gripping and intense encounter at the break of dawn on Friday, police gunned down two suspected robbers in a thrilling shootout that sent tremors throughout the area. The daring raid took place at a hideout in Budiriro, where the suspects had been allegedly masterminding a string of robberies.

The suspects, identified as Mugove Chimuti (36) and Ishmael Mutungira (30), met their fate during the exchange of fire with law enforcement officers. However, the encounter didn’t end there, as four other members of the notorious gang were swiftly apprehended, bringing a measure of justice to the community.

The gang, consisting of Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo (27), Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31), Trymore Derere Guta (30), and Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo, is believed to be responsible for a staggering 17 robberies that have occurred between January and July.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the thrilling incident and provided insight into the successful operation. He revealed that detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, acted on crucial information received on July 25. The information linked Zhuwawo Dzvairo, Nyamangodo, and Chirombo to a series of robbery cases around Harare. Acting on the lead, detectives managed to apprehend the three suspects as they were traveling in a Toyota Mark II vehicle towards the Harare central business district.

The initial arrests proved fruitful, as police were able to recover significant evidence, including a bolt cutter, two cellphones, a watch, eight pairs of shoes, and seven baby blankets. The seized items further strengthened the case against the suspects.

Following the initial arrests, Guta was implicated and subsequently apprehended at Munyuki Shopping Centre in Epworth. His arrest yielded additional evidence, including a video camera, a watch, jewelry, 10 cellphones, five pairs of sneakers, and new baby clothing found at his residence. Guta then provided information that led to the identification and location of the two deceased suspects, Mutungira and Chimuti.

On receiving a tip-off about the whereabouts of the two remaining suspects, detectives descended on a hideout in Budiriro. A fierce shootout ensued during which both Chimuti and Mutungira sustained injuries. Despite being rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital, they tragically succumbed to their wounds upon admission.

While the operation was undoubtedly a success, the police are not resting on their laurels. They are now appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining accomplices, who have been identified as Brighton Mangondo (alias Mombe), Jonna, Satan, and Ishewekunze.

This is not the first time that Mugove Chimuti has found himself in a life-threatening exchange with law enforcement. In 2019, he was arrested after a bloody gunfire confrontation with police detectives in Chinhoyi. At that time, he was part of a 15-member gang responsible for an astonishing 15 robberies in a single day.

Chimuti and his accomplice were charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, but it remains unclear how he was released from custody on that occasion. Prior to that incident, Chimuti faced similar charges in 2017 alongside Gift Dandemutande, Ishmael Mutungira, Musarurwa Gutsa, and Tinashe Munhanga, after a spree of 23 armed robberies.

The recent shootout in Budiriro highlights the bravery and dedication of law enforcement in their efforts to tackle crime and keep communities safe. However, it also serves as a stark reminder of the dangers they face while fulfilling their duty to protect and serve the public.

